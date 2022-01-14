MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Arvind Fashions; target of Rs 470: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Arvind Fashions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated January 13, 2022.

Broker Research
January 14, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Arvind Fashions


With major headwinds for Arvind Fashions now past, we expect a revival in growth and better margins in its key Power brands. These account for 80%+ of its revenue and almost all its EBITDA. Hence, brighter prospects make us upbeat on the company. Ahead, it will concentrate on its six focus brands, optimise working capital via better inventory turns, and expand its network through franchisees. We expect more cash generation and better return ratios, and debt to shrink. Revenue would be 3.5% more each year (FY22-24) due to good revenue recovery. FY22e/FY23e/FY24e EBITDA are 7/18/ 7% higher, driven by sales growth and the higher Power-brand margins.



Outlook


We retain our Buy, with a revised TP of Rs470, on 11x FY24e EV/EBITDA.

Close

Related stories


More Info on Trent


At 16:00 hrs Arvind Fashions Limited was quoting at Rs 314.20, up Rs 16.05, or 5.38 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 318.00 and an intraday low of Rs 292.40.

It was trading with volumes of 19,775 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 11,368 shares, an increase of 73.95 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.08 percent or Rs 3.20 at Rs 298.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 364.00 and 52-week low Rs 123.20 on 06 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.68 percent below its 52-week high and 155.03 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,161.68 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Arvind Fashions #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Jan 14, 2022 04:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.