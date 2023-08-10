English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1715: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1715 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes

    APAT reported robust volume growth of ~56% YoY/2% QoQ to 662KMT. The share of Value-Added Product (VAP) improved sequentially to 57% in 1QFY24 from 54% in 4QFY23, but was still below 1QFY23 levels of 61%. EBITDA/MT was marginally up by 1% YoY, despite Gross profit/MT declining 11% YoY, on the back of favorable operating leverage. While we maintain our FY24 earnings estimates, we increase our FY25 earnings estimates by 12%, based on an increase in volume estimates of ~9%. The volume growth visibility is improving due to a favorable demand outlook coupled with incremental capacity addition to meet this demand.

    Outlook

    We value the stock at 33x FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,715. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    APL Apollo Tubes - 08 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:39 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!