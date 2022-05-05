English
    Buy Angel One; target of Rs 1945: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Angel One has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1945 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Angel One


    Company reported yet another steady quarter, and continued its business performance in Q4FY22, growing PAT by 100 percent/24 percent YoY/QoQ. Highest Gross customer additions were 1.5 million in Q4FY22 and 5.3 million in FY22, with tiers-3/4 cities accounting for more than 94% of the additions.


    Outlook


    We value the company at 21.7x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 1945.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Angel One #Buy #Hem Securities
    May 5, 2022
