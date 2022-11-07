English
    Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1505: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1505 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 07, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    Ajanta Pharma is a focused player in branded, which constitutes ~72% of overall sales, spread across geographies including India. As of Q2FY23, overall exports: domestic formulations ratio was at 66:34 • Among exports, Asia accounts for ~41% of export formulations, Africa 29% and US 30%. The company also participates in anti-malarial tenders in Africa (included in Africa).


    We maintain BUY as it remains a compelling play on branded generics (~72% exposure) with strong execution track record and financials. Valued at Rs 1505 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 68.3.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

