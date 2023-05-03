English
    Buy ACC; target of Rs 2110: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2110 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    May 03, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on ACC

    During Q5FY23 (financial year moved to Mar vs Dec), ACC’s EBITDA margin recovered a modest INR 70 per MT QoQ to INR 550 per MT. Weak pricing in south reduced the benefits of opex moderation. The long pending Ametha integrated plant is expected in Q2FY24E. The management is yet to announce major expansions in ACC. However, it is taking up various green energy initiatives which should drive margin expansion.

    We maintain BUY on ACC, with a revised TP of INR 2,110/share (11x its Mar25E consolidated EBITDA.

