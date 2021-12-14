MARKET NEWS

Buy Abbott India: target of Rs 22,780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,780 in its research report dated December 13, 2021.

December 14, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India


Abbott India Limiteds (Abbott) revenues and PAT are expected to grow in double digits over next two years, led by healthy growth in IPM, presence in high-growth therapy areas and strong performance of top brands. Sustained growth and leadership from existing brands, product portfolio expansion, efforts to improve the reach and penetration would be the key drivers. Leveraging the digital platform to cost-effectively improve geographic penetration also bodes well.



Outlook


Given the strong growth prospects & financials and a sturdy dividend payout we re-iterate our Buy recommendation on Abbott with an unchanged PT of Rs. 22,780.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 14, 2021 02:13 pm

