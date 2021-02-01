MARKET NEWS

Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 848: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Aarti Drugs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 848 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Aarti Drugs


Aarti’s Q3 FY21 margins surpassed our expectation. Its EBITDA margin expanded 569bps to 19.9%, driven by better realisations in APIs and import-duty imposition on key products such as ciprofloxacin. Sales grew 12% to Rs.5.3bn. The API division contributed 87% to sales and grew 13.1% to Rs.4.6bn. Formulations sales were up 5.2% to Rs.697m. Through organic growth and capacity addition, Aarti expects sales to record a 15% CAGR over FY21-26 to Rs.45bn and the EBITDA margin to scale up to 24-25%.


Outlook


We raise our FY21e/FY22e/FY23e EPS 8%/7.6%/5.2%. We retain our Buy rating and raise our target to Rs.848 (earlier Rs.813) based on 18x FY23e earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aarti Drugs #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:12 pm

