you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 22, 2018 08:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy IOC, Mastek, BEML, Mawana Sugars, SAIL, Jubilant Food

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com is of the view that one may buy Steel Authority of India with a target of Rs 75.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Vishal Malkan and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Dhanlaxmi Bank with a stoploss at Rs 21.80 and target of Rs 26.90

Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stoploss at Rs 88 and target of Rs 104

Buy Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) with a stoploss at Rs 169.70 and target of Rs 183

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stoploss at Rs 2134 and target of Rs 2330

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy Steel Authority of India (SAIL) with a stoploss at Rs 57 and target of Rs 75

Buy Canara Bank with a stoploss at Rs 254 and target of Rs 270

Buy Mphasis with a stoploss at Rs 840 and target of Rs 920

Buy Mastek with a stoploss at Rs 565 and target of Rs 620

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 1060 and target of Rs 1140

Buy Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) with a stoploss at Rs 510 and target of Rs 530

Buy Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) with a stoploss at Rs 64 and target of Rs 71

Buy Mawana Sugars with a stoploss at Rs 49 and target of Rs 58

