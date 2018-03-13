Bull's Eye: Buy Bank of Baroda, Titan, Exide, Bharat Financial; sell Petronet LNG

Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Securities is of the view that one may buy Bharat Financial with a target of Rs 1090.
Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Ruchit Jain, Rakesh Bansal and Jay Thakkar battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:
Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Century Textiles with a stoploss at Rs 1156 and target of Rs 1236
Buy Bank of Baroda with a stoploss at Rs 127 and target of Rs 140
Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stoploss at Rs 788 and target of Rs 855
Buy Titan Company with a stoploss at Rs 817 and target of Rs 862
Rakesh Bansal of RK Global
Buy IIFL Holding with a stoploss at Rs 778 and target of Rs 858
Buy Ashapura Intimates Fashion with a stoploss at Rs 448.8 and target of Rs 500
Buy Bharat Financial with a stoploss at Rs 1027 and target of Rs 1125
Buy Titan Company with a stoploss at Rs 797.8 and target of Rs 874
Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Securities
Buy Bharat Financial with a stoploss at Rs 1040 and target of Rs 1090
Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stoploss at Rs 1414 and target of Rs 1492
Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 208.5 and target of Rs 219Sell Petronet LNG with a stoploss at Rs 238.50 and target of Rs 222