Bullish on India: BEL, An evergreen defence equipment PSU eyeing sustained growth, strong order inflow

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) continues to maintain its competitive edge in the Indian defence manufacturing sector, thanks to its robust manufacturing and R&D capabilities. Established in 1954, BEL, a Government of India public sector undertaking (PSU), specialises in the production of electronics, communication and defence equipment. It is one of the 16 PSUs under the Ministry of Defence. Analysts anticipate sustained growth, with BEL positioned favourably due to its diverse defence portfolio and a positive outlook for order inflow...