Bharat Electronics shares up 2% after Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 1352 crore

The company's sales rose 18 percent to Rs 6757.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 5725.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Bharat Electronics | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,368.15 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,046.97 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 6,917.47 crore from Rs 5,816.77 crore YoY.

Bharat Electronics share price gained over 2 percent in the morning session on June 22, a day after the company declared its March quarter results.

The state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company reported a net profit of Rs 1352.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, up 30.73 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to Q4 FY20.

The company's sales rose 18 percent to Rs 6757.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 5725.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.

In FY21, its net profit was up 15.14 percent to Rs 2065.42 versus Rs 1793.83 crore in FY20, while sales jumped 9.6 percent to Rs 13818.16 crore from Rs 12607.76 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 154.45, up Rs 3.10, or 2.05 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 159.95 and an intraday low of Rs 154.40.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Electronics #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jun 23, 2021 10:07 am

