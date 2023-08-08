BEML shares rise 4% on bagging Rs 3,177-crore Bangalore Metro Rail order

BEML

Shares of BEML jumped more than 4 percent in early trade to hit the 52-week high of Rs 2,132 on August 8 after the company secured the letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) for the supply of rolling stock contract 5RS-DM valued at approximately Rs 3,177 crore.

At 9:27am, BEML was quoting at Rs 2,082.50, up Rs 80.10, or 4 percent, on the BSE.

In June, the company had bagged order from BDL and BEL for supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) for a total contract value at Rs 385 crore.

A board meeting has been scheduled on August 11 to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 8,672.47 crore and share price gave more than 50 percent return in the last six months.