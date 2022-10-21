English
    Axis Bank’s Q2 FY23 rings in early Diwali, rerating ahead

    The stock of Axis Bank trades at a significant discount to its larger private sector peers and we see enough headroom for rerating

    Madhuchanda Dey
    October 21, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    Highlights One of the best quarters in recent times with strong overall show Interest margin jumps sharply, annualised RoE crosses 18 percent Core operating profit strong, fees healthy, and cost under check Advances growth robust, gaining market share Deposits lag credit growth, credit-to-deposit ratio at uncomfortable 90 percent Valuation discount to peer private banks to narrow, rerating on the cards Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 826, Market cap: Rs 253,734 crore) has delivered a quarter full of fire-works. The biggest positive surprise was the strong uptick in...

