App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avenue Supermarts promoters offload stake; share price rises 81% in last 9 months

Post promoters' stake sale, their holding in the company stands at 74.99 percent, while public holding is 25.01 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DMart
DMart
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Avenue Supermarts share price gained 1 percent intraday on February 19 after the company's promoters offloaded their stake in the company.

Radhakishan S. Damani, Gopikishan S. Damani, Shrikantadevi R. Damani and Kirandevi G Damani, have sold 1,48,00,000 equity shares of the company constituting 2.28 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

Post promoters' stake sale, their holding in the company stands at 74.99 percent (48,57,47,156 equity shares), while public holding is 25.01 percent.

Close

Also Read - Radhakishan Damani now India’s second richest, as per Forbes’ Billionaire Index

related news

The share price rose 81.30 percent in the last 9 months.

At 10:48 hrs, Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 2,387.35, up Rs 22.05, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.