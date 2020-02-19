Avenue Supermarts promoters offload stake; share price rises 81% in last 9 months

Avenue Supermarts share price gained 1 percent intraday on February 19 after the company's promoters offloaded their stake in the company.

Radhakishan S. Damani, Gopikishan S. Damani, Shrikantadevi R. Damani and Kirandevi G Damani, have sold 1,48,00,000 equity shares of the company constituting 2.28 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

Post promoters' stake sale, their holding in the company stands at 74.99 percent (48,57,47,156 equity shares), while public holding is 25.01 percent.

Also Read - Radhakishan Damani now India’s second richest, as per Forbes’ Billionaire Index

The share price rose 81.30 percent in the last 9 months.

At 10:48 hrs, Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 2,387.35, up Rs 22.05, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.