Aurionpro Solutions share price rises 4% on order win from 'leading bank in India'

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 238 on July 26, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 45.50 on August 3, 2020.

July 29, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
 
 
Aurionpro Solutions share price rose 4 percent intraday on July 29 after the company said it had bagged an order from "one of the leading banks" in India.

".....one of the leading banks in India has selected Aurionpro as service -provider for the procurement and for providing techno functional support of the murex application at the bank’s site," the company said in the release.

Auriopro has built a team of technical experts for providing services in connection with murex application.

“We are pleased to announce this win. Aurionpro is rapidly expanding in this segment and has been engaged by leading banks in the Asian market. This win will strengthen our position as a leading service-provider in this space," said Paresh Zaveri, CMD at Aurionpro Solutions.

At 9.25 am, AurionPro Solutions was quoting at Rs 218.95, up Rs 3.05, or 1.41 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 238 on July 26, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 45.50 on August 3, 2020. It is trading 8 percent below its 52-week high and 381.21 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #aurionPro Solutions #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jul 29, 2021 09:35 am

