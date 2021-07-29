MARKET NEWS

July 29, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high with Nifty around 15,800 led by metal, IT stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index up over 4 percent, while IT and realty indices up 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices are trading higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,672.03228.32 +0.44%
    Nifty 5015,786.6577.25 +0.49%
    Nifty Bank34,596.4063.50 +0.18%
    Nifty 50 15,786.65 77.25 (0.49%)
    Thu, Jul 29, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco451.4535.15 +8.44%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Maruti Suzuki7,010.75-154.30 -2.15%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5771.00238.20 +4.31%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG36195.30-165.00 -0.45%


  • July 29, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices were holding on the early gains with Nifty trading around 15800 level.

    The Sensex was up 227.76 points or 0.43% at 52671.47, and the Nifty was up 78.10 points or 0.50% at 15787.50. About 1847 shares have advanced, 1017 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

    Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, NTPC and Nestle.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Nifty metal index surged 4 percent led by the Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Colgate Palmolive Q1 earnings

    Colgate Palmolive has posted 17.7 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 233.2 crore against Rs 198.2 crore and revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 1,166 crore versus Rs 1,041 crore, YoY.

    Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,759.50, down Rs 32.70, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    Glenmark Life Sciences IPO subscribed 6.48 times on final day:

    The initial public offering of Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, was subscribed 6.48 times, getting bids for 9.73 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.5 crore shares by the morning of July 29, the last day of the offer, subscription data available on exchanges showed.

    Retail investors have put in bids 10.27 times their reserved portion and that of non-institutional investors 4.3 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 1.4 times.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading higher at 74.24 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    It opened marginally higher at 74.32 per dollar against previous close of 74.37.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises:

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    Robinhood IPO priced at $38 pegging valuation at $32 billion

    Brokerage trading app Robinhood is all set for its big opening on the Wall Street targeting a $2 billion raise. It priced its 60.5 million shares of its stock at $38 per share on the lower end of the initial public offering (IPO) of its expected range of $38 to $42 per share, indicating tepid investor interest.

    The popular online brokerage is taking the unusual step of allowing users of its trading app to buy up to a third of its IPO shares before they begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday under the HOOD ticker symbol. Typically, only institutional investors and company insiders can buy shares in companies before they go public.

    Robinhood’s revenue soared 245 percent to $959 million in 2020. It then hit $522 million in the first three months of 2021 alone, more than quadrupling from the year-ago level.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    Prism Johnson Q1: Consolidated net loss at Rs 4.2 crore against loss of Rs 91.8 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 52.4 percent at Rs 1,312 crore against Rs 861 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 120.3 crore against Rs 22.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin at 9.2 percent against 2.6 percent (YoY).

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    ArcelorMittal Q2: Sales at USD 19.34 billion against USD 10.97 billion (YoY). EBITDA at USD 5.05 billion against USD 0.7 billion (YoY). EBITDA per tonne at USD 314 against USD 48 (YoY). ArcelorMittal has upgraded 2021 Global Apparent Steel Consumption forecast. Apparent Steel Consumption growth seen at 7.5-8.5 percent against 4.5-5.5 percent earlier.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 258.46 points or 0.49% at 52702.17, and the Nifty added 81.70 points or 0.52% at 15791.10. Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Emami, Tatva Chintan and SAIL are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, the metal index jumped over 3 percent while FMCG and power stocks are under pressure.

  • July 29, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    ICICI Direct view on USDINR:
     
    The USDINR faced a hurdle at higher levels as new contract started, OTM Call writing are increasing. We feel a leg towards 74.2 levels should be seen in coming days.
     
    The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.62 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 34% for the August series.

