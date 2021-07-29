Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high with Nifty around 15,800 led by metal, IT stocks

July 29, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

Robinhood IPO priced at $38 pegging valuation at $32 billion

Brokerage trading app Robinhood is all set for its big opening on the Wall Street targeting a $2 billion raise. It priced its 60.5 million shares of its stock at $38 per share on the lower end of the initial public offering (IPO) of its expected range of $38 to $42 per share, indicating tepid investor interest.

The popular online brokerage is taking the unusual step of allowing users of its trading app to buy up to a third of its IPO shares before they begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday under the HOOD ticker symbol. Typically, only institutional investors and company insiders can buy shares in companies before they go public.

Robinhood’s revenue soared 245 percent to $959 million in 2020. It then hit $522 million in the first three months of 2021 alone, more than quadrupling from the year-ago level.