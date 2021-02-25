English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ashok Leyland share price up 2% on acquiring Hinduja Tech

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 138.85 on February 4, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 33.70 on March 25, 2020,

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland share price added 2 percent in the early trade on February 25 after the announced its decision to acquire a 38 percent stake in Hinduja Tech Limited (HTL).

"... has entered into a share purchase agreement with Nissan International Holding BV to acquire 58,500,000 shares for a total consideration of Rs 70,20,00,000 constituting 38% in the paid-up share capital of Hinduja Tech Limited (HTL)," the company said in the release.

The company already owns 62 percent in the paid-up share capital of HTL and the remaining is held by Nissan International Holding B.V.

After the acquisition, HTL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

At 0931 hours, Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 128.35, up Rs 1.80, or 1.42 percent, on the BSE.

Close

al

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 138.85 on February 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 33.70 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 7.56 percent below its 52-week high and 280.86 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 25, 2021 09:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.