Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARSS Infrastructure share price surges 9% on bagging Rs 210-crore order

The company has got a Rs 210-crore order for improving to two-lane a section of NH-40 in Meghalaya.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
 
 
ARSS Infrastructure share price jumped more than 9 percent intraday on November 25 after the company bagged a Rs 210-crore highway order.

A work order of Rs 210 crore for improvement to two-lane with paved shoulder of NH-40 section in Meghalaya on EPC mode under JICA Loan Assistance was awarded by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 15.45, up Rs 1.19, or 8.35 percent at 1143 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 15.65 and an intraday low of Rs 13.75.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. The company has been efficient in managing assets to generate profits - ROA improving since last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 12:01 pm

