App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amtek Auto locked at 5% upper circuit after Liberty House emerges as highest bidder

Amtek, which is one of the 12 large accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, has been facing bankruptcy proceedings over defaults of Rs 12,700 crore worth of loans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amtek Auto shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 23.80 on Thursday after Liberty House, the global industrial and metals group, has chosen as preferred H1 bidder for buying company's assets.

There were pending buy orders of 319,003 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 10:06 hours IST.

With this development, Liberty House is poised to make its maiden manufacturing presence in India. The company is part of the USD 10 billion GFG Alliance and is owned by Sanjeev Gupta, a British industrialist of Indian origin.

“Liberty House, part of Sanjeev Gupta's global industrial group GFG Alliance, is set to make a dramatic entry into India after being chosen as preferred H1 bidder for Amtek Auto Pvt Ltd assets which include 35 automotive component plants across India, Japan, Thailand and Spain, employing some 6,000 people,” the company said in a statement.

related news

The announcement of Liberty as the successful preferred bidder was made in the committee of creditors meeting held on March 6 and was confirmed by the resolution professional on March 7.

“This business will be the cornerstone of our strategy to bring GREENMETAL to India and expand our footprint in the automotive sector worldwide. We look forward to working closely with the high calibre customer base Amtek Auto enjoys. We are very pleased to be able to secure the jobs of 6000 workers and welcome them to the global GFG family,” Gupta, Executive Chairman of GFG said.

Amtek, which is one of the 12 large accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, has been facing bankruptcy proceedings over defaults of Rs 12,700 crore worth of loans.

Apart from Liberty House, American hedge fund Deccan Value had also bid for the company.

Amtek Group companies - Castex Technologies and Metalyst Forgings were also rallied 5 percent each intraday.

tags #Amtek Auto #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC