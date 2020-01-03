App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alps Industries defaults, share price slips nearly 5%

There were pending sell orders of 11,863 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Alps Industries share price declined nearly 5 percent intraday on January 3 as the company defaulted on interest as well as the principal loan amount.

The default amount of Rs 719.38 crore includes Rs 713.85 crore to Edelweiss Assets Reconstruction Company and Rs 5.53 crore to HDFC Bank. The payment was due January 1, 2020.

At 1121 hours, Alps Industries was quoting at Rs 2.26, down Rs 0.11, or 4.64 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Alps Industries #Buzzing Stocks

