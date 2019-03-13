Agrocel Industries buys 1.75 lakh shares of Excel Crop Care

On November 02, 2012 Agrocel Industries Limited bought 175,750 shares of Excel Crop Care at Rs 223.80 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 229.85, up Rs 9.35, or 4.24%. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 234.00.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 39.69 per share. (Sep, 2012). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 5.79. The latest book value of the company is Rs 200.58 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.15. The dividend yield of the company was 0.87%.

