Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: How will the TCNS acquisition affect the company?

Highlights: To acquire a controlling stake in TCNS Clothing Acquisition fills a key white space in the ethnic wear segment To scale up TCNS revenues; aims to achieve Pre-COVID profitability by FY25 Deal to be EPS neutral on FY25 basis Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 207; market cap: Rs 19,635 cr) will acquire a controlling stake in TCNS Clothing (TCNS) and eventually merge the women ethnic-wear maker with itself. The acquisition paves the way for ABFRL to have a comprehensive play in...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The credit angle to a rural slowdown
May 8, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sugar price pushes global food inflation up, deposits in US banks decline, Russ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers