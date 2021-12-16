MARKET NEWS

English
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Acquisition of Reebok India rights value-accretive

The acquisition of the Reebok rights will fill a key gap in ABFRL’s portfolio — sports and active wear segment

Bharat Gianani
December 16, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Acquisition of Reebok India rights value-accretive

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 282; Market Cap: Rs 26,470 crore) has acquired the exclusive rights to sell Rebook products at an attractive valuation. This acquisition will fill a key gap in ABFRL’s portfolio — sports and active wear segment. The acquisition is expected to be value-accretive, given the strong financial position of Reebok India and ABFRL’s potential to scale up operations fast. ABFRL is one of the big apparel retailers, with multiple product offerings across formal, casual,...

