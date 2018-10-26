App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate YES Bank; target of Rs 231: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on YES Bank


Yes Bank's earnings came in below expectations at Rs9.6bn (PLe: Rs13.5bn) on provisions from MTM on corporate bonds (from one large exposure) and higher slippages of Rs16.3bn). NII momentum of 28% YoY looks slower (but better sequentially) based on the fact that bank showed historic loan growth of +60% YoY. Asset quality deteriorated largely pertaining to one large exposure and other slippages, while has exposure of Rs26.2bn to IL&FS SPVs which is standard and has not done any provisions. We continue to re-iterate MD & CEO appointment remains key event for the bank's journey ahead and in near term capital efficiency has to be improved. Certain metrics have turned weaker like CASA mix, higher mix towards corporate (though retail increasing) and margins profile, which has to improve.


Outlook


We retain ACCUMULATE rating with revised TP of Rs231 (from Rs250) based on 1.5x Sep-20 ABV (from 1.7x Mar-20 ABV)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Yes Bank

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

