172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-the-ramco-cement-target-of-rs-926-dolat-capital-market-6084621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 926: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on The Ramco Cement with a target price of Rs 926 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on The Ramco Cement


TRCL’s revenue was in line however, EBITDA, Realization/tn, EBITDA/tn and PAT were above estimates. TRCL posted robust set of numbers with -4.5%/ +49.7%/ +40.2% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs12.6 bn/ Rs4.4 bn/ Rs2.4 bn led by -18.8%/ +16.8% YoY growth in volume/ realization (+4.1% QoQ). We expect 9.3%/ 16.2%/ 15.8% revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by -8.8%/ 17.0%/ 10.0% volume growth and 11.2%/ 0.0%/ 0.5% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We introduce FY23E. We increase our revenue estimates by 5.5%/ 5.2% and EBITDA estimates by 37.2%/ 26.3% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results. Accordingly, we increase our PAT estimates by 64.9%/ 42.3% for FY21E/ FY22E.



Outlook


We like TRCL for its strong distribution (supports its industry leading volume growth) and healthy profitability metrics (despite turbulent south markets). Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a TP of Rs926 based on 14x (5-year average) Sept’22E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #The Ramco Cement

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.