MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1520: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended Accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated April 14, 2021.

Broker Research
April 19, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Infosys


Infosys reported a revenue growth of 2.0% QoQ in CC terms (DE 3.3%) lower due to off-shoring mix shift while volume growth was strong at 4.6% QoQ. OPM stood at 24.5% (DE 24%) led by better utilization (82.2%) and lower than expected hike impact (130bps). Announced Dividend of Rs. 15 and Market Buyback of Rs. 9.2Bn. Announced guidance for FY22 at 12%-14% in CC terms (inline to consensus) and OPM guidance at 22-24% (FY21: OPM 24.5%) was a slight disappointment as they do not see much upside potential, citing gradual return of discretionary cost as reason for lower OPM Guidance. TCV signings were weak at $2.1Bn (52% of this is Net-New) but TTM TCV is still strong at $14.1Bn (66% Net-New) and up 56% on YoY basis. Pipeline remains in good shape & commentary on Demand is positive.



Outlook


Given in-line results and strong revenue guidance but a slightly disappointing OPM guidance, we largely retain our estimates as gains from Revenue guidance get negated by lower OPM and assign Accumulate view with TP of Rs. 1,520 (27x on FY23E EPS of Rs. 56).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.