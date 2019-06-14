Accumulate Siemens; target of Rs 1263: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens

Siemens (SIEM) hosted 2nd edition of Innovation day in Mumbai where it highlighted its current capabilities and future technologies in the digitalization space. Siemens showcased its capabilities in digitalization viz. Internet of Things (IOT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twin, Mindsphere and Next47. We believe that SIEM's key verticals like Smart Infrastructure (E-mobility, Micro-grids, Energy Storage, intelligent buildings and IoT) and Digital Industries (factory Automation, Motion Control, Process Automation) which has higher digital content to witness strong growth over medium to long term perspective.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 44x/37.5x FY19/FY20E. Retain Accumulate

