you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Siemens; target of Rs 1263: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Siemens with a target price of Rs 1263 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens


Siemens (SIEM) hosted 2nd edition of Innovation day in Mumbai where it highlighted its current capabilities and future technologies in the digitalization space. Siemens showcased its capabilities in digitalization viz. Internet of Things (IOT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twin, Mindsphere and Next47. We believe that SIEM's key verticals like Smart Infrastructure (E-mobility, Micro-grids, Energy Storage, intelligent buildings and IoT) and Digital Industries (factory Automation, Motion Control, Process Automation) which has higher digital content to witness strong growth over medium to long term perspective.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 44x/37.5x FY19/FY20E. Retain Accumulate


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Siemens

