you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate PVR; target of Rs 1275: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 1275 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on PVR

PVR reported revenue growth of 9.4% YoY on back of higher Net box office collection and better F&B revenue. EBITDA margin improved 211bps YoY to 19.7% due to lower overhead expenses due to GST credits. We expect occupancy levels to improve over the next two quarters helped by a strong Hindi content pipeline.

Outlook

PVR has corrected by almost 16% since the F&B announcement and is currently trading at inexpensive valuations of 10x/9x based on our FY20/FY21 EV/EBITDA estimates. We upgrade PVR to an Accumulate rating and rollover to Sep’19 TP of ` 1,275 (10.5x EV/EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #PVR #Recommendations

