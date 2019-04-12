App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate PNB Housing Finance; target of Rs 998: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on PNB Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 998 in its research report dated April 10, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on PNB Housing Finance


The slowdown in real estate market is peaking now and there is enough demand seen in retail segment. Though, liquidity scenario has improved compared to Q3FY19, sector continues to see challenges due to higher funding costs resulting into pressure on margin (as compared to last year). In light of liquidity issue and lower demand in reality sector, PNBHFL finds itself in a sweet spot. Company has maintained Rs. 6000 cr liquidity in form of cash and investments as on 9MFY19 and expects to close year FY19 with enough liquidity. PNBHFL has well diversified borrowings profile. It borrows 17%, 30% & 17% from Banks, NCDs and deposits while its CP exposure stood at 11% as on 9MFY19, which was 17% in FY18. Spreads are expected to be in the range of 2-2.5% (2.27% as on Q3FY19) while borrowing costs are expected to be marginally higher in Q4FY19.


Outlook


At CMP of Rs 862 the stock is available at its FY 20E P/ABV of 1.7(x). We value the stock at a FY20E target P/ABV multiple of 2x, which yields a target price of Rs 998 per share. We have an ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #PNB Housing Finance #Recommendations

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

There are no Ready-made Women Role Models as Administrators, Says Jami ...

Revolt Intellicorp Releases First Sketch of the AI-Enabled Smart Motor ...

Rajnath Singh Vs PM Modi Lookalike in Fight for Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat

Google Pay Users Can Buy Gold Through App: Everything You Need to know

TCS Shares End Flat Ahead of March Quarter Earnings Announcement

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s Sangeet ...

Nandita Das, Manav Kaul Talk About ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata ...

After AAP's 'Impractical' Demands, Congress Decides to Go Solo in Delh ...

Congress-JDS Coalition is a ‘20% Commission Govt’, Modi Says in Ka ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.