Accumulate NCC Ltd; target of Rs 138: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on NCC Ltd has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 138 in its research report dated February 26, 2018.
Geojit's research report on NCC Ltd
NCC Limited (NCC) is one of the largest well diversified construction companies in India with having a foothold in every segment of construction sector. Q3FY18 Order book grew by 55% YoY (4.4x TTM revenue) stimulated by 210% YoY rise in fresh orders. Revenue de-grew by 2.8% due to muted execution & GST led uncertainty.
OutlookWe value standalone business at a PE of 16x FY20E earnings, real estate business & BOT projects at 1x P/B and arrive at SOTP price target of Rs138 with an Accumulate rating.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.