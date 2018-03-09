Accumulate NCC Ltd; target of Rs 138: Geojit

Geojit's research report on NCC Ltd

NCC Limited (NCC) is one of the largest well diversified construction companies in India with having a foothold in every segment of construction sector. Q3FY18 Order book grew by 55% YoY (4.4x TTM revenue) stimulated by 210% YoY rise in fresh orders. Revenue de-grew by 2.8% due to muted execution & GST led uncertainty.

Outlook

We value standalone business at a PE of 16x FY20E earnings, real estate business & BOT projects at 1x P/B and arrive at SOTP price target of Rs138 with an Accumulate rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.