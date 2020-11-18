PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Navneet Education; target of Rs 93: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Navneet Education with a target price of Rs 93 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education


NELI’s operational performance was better than our estimates led by revenue beat of 8.5% and stringent cost control. Management is hopeful that schools will re-open from November onwards in a phased manner and the academic year this time might get extended beyond March. Given delayed start to the academic year, publication revenue is expected to decline by ~20-30% in FY21E. While domestic stationary business is also expected to face headwinds, exports are likely to end on flattish note in FY21E. NELI has lined up aggressive expansion plans in the Ed-Tech space by ear-marking ~Rs1bn which we believe is a step in right direction as digital learning is expected to become even more relevant post-COVID.


Outlook


We keep our EPS estimates broadly unchanged (cut of 4%/2%/1% for FY21/FY22/FY23 respectively) and value NELI at 10.5x (no change) our estimated FY22 EPS of Rs8.9 to arrive at a TP of Rs93 (earlier Rs95). Retain ACCUMULATE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 02:07 pm

