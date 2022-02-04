MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 4494: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Navin Fluorine International with a target price of Rs 4494 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Navin Fluorine International


    During Q3FY22, NFIL’s reported strong topline growth of 22.58% YoY and 11.80% QoQ which came at INR 3,789 Mn. The growth was due to healthy uptick in volumes across all its segment. On operational front EBITDA stood at INR 982 Mn (+24.46% YoY/+17.18% QoQ), while EBITDA margins increased on YoY and QoQ by 39bps and 119bps respectively to 25.92% in Q3FY22. Higher realisations during the quarter supported the performance. PAT saw a growth of 21.81% YoY/8.70% QoQ to INR 687 Mn. The PAT margins contracted marginally by 12 bps YoY and 52 bps QoQ to 18.13% in Q3FY22. The company during the quarter has declared an interim dividend of INR 5/- per share aggregating to INR 247 Mn.



    Outlook


    We believe debottlenecking and good traction from end user industry will provide robust growth opportunities. We change our recommendation to “ACCUMULATE” from “BUY” on the company applying P/E of 41.75x on FY24E EPS with same target price of INR 4,494/share, an upside of 8.60% to CMP.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 17:30 Navin Fluorine International was quoting at Rs 4,138.95, up Rs 16.95, or 0.41 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,257.00 and an intraday low of Rs 4,118.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 8,811 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 9,082 shares, a decrease of -2.98 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.59 percent or Rs 109.80 at Rs 4,122.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,339.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,337.80 on 28 December, 2021 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 4.77 percent below its 52-week high and 76.74 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 20,506.94 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 09:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.