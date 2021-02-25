English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Max Financial Services; target of Rs 995: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Max Financial Services with a target price of Rs 995 in its research report dated February 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 25, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Max Financial Services


Max Financial Services got a much awaited regulatory approval for acquisition of stake in Max Life by Axis Bank and its capital market subsidiaries. Axis bank & subs will together acquire 12% stake and have a right to acquire additional 7% stake over one or more tranches which it intends to do over next few years. Deal approval ends uncertainty on Axis & Max Life partnership, which has been a major driver of growth. Max Life has consistently delivered on APE growth throughout the pandemic led by protection & non-par savings mix improvement coupled with sharp VNB rise of 37% YoY in 9MFY21 with near to industry leading margins of ~26%. We believe there is further room for improving protection mix (16% currently) with higher retail share (10% currently) and gradually move towards long term margins of 26-28%. We eliminate regulatory risk discount while we retain holdco discount of 10% (from 25%).



Outlook


We increase VNB/VNB margins and growth estimate leading to increase in multiple to 2.8x (from 2.4x) FY23E EV with revised TP of Rs995 (from Rs760). Retain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Max Financial Services #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 25, 2021 02:39 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.