Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 1495: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 1495 in its research report dated July 25, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

JFL’s Q1FY19 results beat our estimate with strong 25.9% Same Store Sales (SSSG) performance. After lackluster EBITDA outlook in 19 consecutive quarters (17.4% in Q3FY13 to 9.9% in Q4FY17), for the third consecutive quarter, the company exhibited striking operating performance with 490 bps margin expansion to 16.6%. Continuing momentum in core pizza due to product upgrade and ‘Everyday Value Offer’(EDV)  is driving growth.

Outlook

We expect the company to report similar results in Q2FY19E, but then after it would have to fight against unfavorable base.  Maintain Accumulate with a TP of ` 1,495 (35x FY20E CEPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations

