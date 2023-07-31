English
    Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 478: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 478 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC

    We believe demerger of Hotel business is positive for unlocking shareholder value as 1) it solves capital allocation issue (given hotels business has seen capex of Rs75bn since it was merged into this entity) 2) de-merger will increase ROCE by 19ppt, as Hotels business has ROCE of just ~9.7% with 2.3% contribution to EBIT and 3) lower room additions in the past and low penetration makes outlook positive for medium term. Near to medium term outlook for hotel industry looks favourable with G20, revival in business & foreign tourist travel. Moreover, the new entity will continue to follow an asset light strategy for the business, while ITC will hold 40% stake and is open to further partnerships in the separated entity for long term.


    Outlook

    We believe strong growth momentum in cigarette business and steady margin expansion in FMCG are positives. ITC trades at 25.3x FY25 EPS with ROE/ROCE of 30%+/35%+ and ~80%+ dividend payout. We increase our SOTP based target price to Rs478 (Rs455 earlier, cigarette multiples increased to 22x). Retain ‘Accumulate’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

