Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 196: KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 196 in its research report dated June 07, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Net revenues came in at INR 3.5 bln (+43% YoY, +0.1% QoQ) driven by higher transmission volumes. The gas transmission volumes increased by 45.7% YoY & 1.7% QoQ to 34.1 mmscmd, while the implied transmission tariff came in at INR 1.14/scm (-1.7% YoY, 0.6% QoQ). The OPM remained unchanged on a YoY basis at 82.5%. However, it declined on a QoQ basis (-230 bps) due to higher other expenses (+20.1% QoQ).

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 181, GSPL is trading at 13.9x FY19E EPS and 13.1x FY20E EPS. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 15x on the FY19E EPS of INR 13.1 and arrived at a target price of INR 196 (potential upside – 8.28%). We change our rating to ACCUMULATE on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2018 05:56 pm

tags #Accumulate #Gujarat State Petronet #KRChoksey #Recommendations

