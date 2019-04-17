Accumulate Entertainment Network (India); target of Rs 662: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Entertainment Network (India)

ENIL's management appeared confident in scaling the non-FCT business (30% revenues) to ~50% in the next 4-5 years. While non-FCT business is margin dilutive as compared to traditional air time sale on radio, gross margins (GM) have witnessed an uptrend over the last 3 years (19% in FY17 to ~28% now). Given low capex, minimal working capital requirements and strong talent pool of employees (350 people), non-FCT business will be a key driver even as the traditional radio business is under pressure (industry growth of 6-7% in FY19). While the non-FCT business provides diversity it has long gestation period and is cumbersome in nature, manpower intensive, requires high marketing budget and in depth knowledge about the product/geography.

Outlook

Our DCF enabled per share value stands at Rs676 per share. We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs 662 per share. We cut our rating from Buy to Accumulate.

