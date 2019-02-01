App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:53 PM IST

Accumulate Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 2500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies


Consumer electronics, WM, and lighting grew strongly in Q3, together with sequential improvement in mobile revenues. EBITDA margin increased, across all the segments, except WM, which faced higher input cost. We expect lighting, TVs and Mobile to drive performance in Q4, aided by an increasing ODM mix and new customer addition.


Outlook


We reiterate Accumulate rating for the stock, with a TP of ` 2500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:53 pm

#Buy #Dixon Technologies #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

