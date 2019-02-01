Accumulate Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 2500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies

Consumer electronics, WM, and lighting grew strongly in Q3, together with sequential improvement in mobile revenues. EBITDA margin increased, across all the segments, except WM, which faced higher input cost. We expect lighting, TVs and Mobile to drive performance in Q4, aided by an increasing ODM mix and new customer addition.

Outlook

We reiterate Accumulate rating for the stock, with a TP of ` 2500.

