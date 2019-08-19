App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 2230: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 2230 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies


The Q1FY20 results were more than our estimates, and both EBDITA margins and working capital improved, due to strong performance in the consumer electronics segment. Management expects this improvement to continue. As WC improves, debt fell from `1bn to Rs700mn. We expect EPS to grow at a CAGR of 26% over FY19-21E, given strong traction with key customers in its TV and lighting business. The mobile segment should also grow with addition of new customers. Given the better-than-expected Q1 results, we increase our FY20 estimates for sales/PAT by 6%/9% YoY.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock to Accumulate, from Reduce, with a TP of `2,230 valuing it at 22x for FY21E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dixon Technologies #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.