Accumulate Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 2230: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 2230 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies
The Q1FY20 results were more than our estimates, and both EBDITA margins and working capital improved, due to strong performance in the consumer electronics segment. Management expects this improvement to continue. As WC improves, debt fell from `1bn to Rs700mn. We expect EPS to grow at a CAGR of 26% over FY19-21E, given strong traction with key customers in its TV and lighting business. The mobile segment should also grow with addition of new customers. Given the better-than-expected Q1 results, we increase our FY20 estimates for sales/PAT by 6%/9% YoY.
Outlook
We upgrade the stock to Accumulate, from Reduce, with a TP of `2,230 valuing it at 22x for FY21E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.