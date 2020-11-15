PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1000: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Dalmia Bharat


Q2FY21 revenue grew by 8%YoY mainly aided by improvement in volumes (+7%ToY). EBITDA grew by 48%YoY due to sharp improvement in EBITDA margin by 790bps YoY to 29% aided by reduction in costs. EBITDA/Ton improved to Rs.1,463 Vs Rs.1,063 YoY (Rs.1,678 QoQ). The capacity expansion of ~7.8MT in East is on track with slight delay due to lockdown restrictions. ~3.35MT would be completed in FY21 and balance in FY22. DBL has completed acquisition of Murli Industries (3MT-Maharashtra) with a consideration of Rs.410cr. Additional ~Rs.400 cr would be spend to operationalize the plants in 9-12 months. Demand outlook remains uncertain in the short-term but to recover strongly in FY22. We value DBL at 8x FY22E EV/EBITDA.



Outlook


Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) is the fourth largest cement company in India with a capacity of ~26.1MT, focusing in South with 13.2MT and East & North-East with 12.9MT. We revise upward our Target to Rs.1,000 (earlier Rs.865) and maintain Accumulate rating considering strong margins and healthy volume.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Accumulate #Dalmia Bharat #Geojit #Recommendations

