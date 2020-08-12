172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-container-corporation-of-india-target-of-rs-440-dolat-capital-5688051.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 440: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Container Corporation of India with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India


Q1FY21 report lower than estimated Sales, EBIDTA, and PAT during the quarter. Revenue at Rs ~11.9Bn, down -27% YoY /-24% QoQ led -21%/-8% volume/realisation decline. Margins at 13.4%, a multi-year low. Expects improvement in H2FY21. Q2 will be better than Q1FY21. Ministry of Railways has demanded for Rs 7.77Bn as LLF for FY21 for the Okhla and Tughlakabad Terminals of CONCOR at Delhi. However, company believes that demand is not as per the Railway's extant policy. Rs 1.2Bn has been provided for the quarter.


Outlook


Factoring the weakness in volume growth, and building in railway demand towards LLF into our estimates, we lower our estimates EBITDA/PAT estimates by -40%/-52% for FY21E and -31%/-38% for FY22E which lowers our DCF based target price to Rs 440 and we move the stock to an Accumulate Rating, mainly for the potential opportunity that is expected arise from DFC.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Accumulate #Container Corporation of India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.