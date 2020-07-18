App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate City Union Bank; target of Rs 148: Geojit

Geojit recommended recommended accumulate rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 148 in its research report dated July 08, 2020.

Geojit's research report on City Union Bank


CUB reported net loss of Rs.95 Cr on account of higher provision (Rs.450 Cr) due to elevated NPA and Covid-19 related concerns. Asset quality deteriorated due to high slippage during the quarter with GNPA/NNPA at 4.09%/2.29%. Total Business grew 5% YoY with Deposit growing at 6% and Advances at 5%. ROA for FY20 has declined to 1% against 1.64% as on FY19 and ROE declined from 15.25% to 9.47% during the same period. We expect ROA/ROE to be 1.5/13.1% by FY22.



Outlook


We expect that current uncertainties for FY21 are already factored and with improvement in ROA and ROE during FY22E, we value the stock at 2.0x on FY22E Adj BVPS of Rs.74.1 with a target price of Rs.148 and recommend Accumulate rating





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:25 pm

