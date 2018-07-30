App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bata India; target of Rs 940: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Bata India


Bata’s Q1FY19 revenue was in line, EBITDA and PAT exceed estimates. We anticipated lower revenue growth for Bata compared to peers based on our recent channel checks. Nevertheless, margin improvement benefiting from implementation of GST, was ahead of our anticipation. Going ahead, we believe that Bata sales growth would remain lower vs peers, mainly due to increased competition, better and economic offerings by peers and persistent execution issues with Bata.


Outlook


In addition, premiumization, cost saving measures and GST rate change (18% to 5% for ` 500 – `1,000) would accelerate profitability. We have upward revised FY19E and FY20E estimates to ` 22.0 and ` 25.1 to factor in Q1 performance and revision in GST rate. Valuing Bata at 38x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 940. Maintain Accumulate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Accumulate #Bata India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

