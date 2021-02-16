MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 326: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Ahluwalia Contracts with a target price of Rs 326 in its research report dated February 15, 2021.

Broker Research
February 16, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts


ACIL reported revenue above estimates however EBITDA margins and PAT much below estimates. ACIL posted 7.7%/ -27.3%/ -30.3% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs5.4 bn/ Rs317 mn/ Rs147 mn in Q3FY21. We broadly maintain our revenue and decrease EBITDA margins for FY21E factoring 9MFY21 results. Accordingly, we downgrade APAT estimates by 21.4% for FY21E. We broadly maintain our FY22E/ FY23 estimates. We estimate 8.7%/ 34.2% revenue/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E.



Outlook


ACIL should remain a net cash company, with an average RoCE/ RoE of 15.5%/ 11.6% over FY20-23E. Though company has a sizeable orderbook and revenue visibility with 100% labour available, the stock has increased 30% since our result update note dated 18 Nov'20. Thus, we downgrade to Accumulate with a revised TP of Rs326 (14x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Ahluwalia Contracts #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:20 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

