English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 24, 2023 / 09:30 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank down

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, HUL, Titan Company were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were L&T, HDFC Life, ITC, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank.

    • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank down
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex66,653.68-30.58 -0.05%
      Nifty 5019,733.10-11.90 -0.06%
      Nifty Bank46,072.65-2.55 -0.01%
      Nifty 50 19,733.10 -11.90 (-0.06%)
      Mon, Jul 24, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,544.9021.40 +1.40%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Kotak Mahindra1,915.85-54.35 -2.76%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4612.3548.10 +1.05%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy25663.00-180.10 -0.70%


    • July 24, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Yes Bank Q1 profit grows 10.3% YoY to Rs 343 crore, slippages jump to Rs 1,430 crore

      Yes Bank has recorded profit at Rs 343 crore for quarter ended June FY24 despite doubled the provisions and contingencies YoY, with operating profit growing 38.8% YoY to Rs 818 crore.

      Net interest income grew by 8.1% on-year to Rs 2,000 crore, with net interest margin rising 10 bps YoY to 2.5% for the quarter, while advances increased 7.4% on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore and deposits rose 13.5% YoY to Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

      On the asset quality front, gross NPA fell 20 bps QoQ to 2% and net NPA jumped 20 bps QoQ to 1% for the quarter, while slippages for the quarter at Rs 1,430 crore against Rs 1,196 crore in previous quarter.

    • July 24, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
      BSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      CreditAccess Gr536581414.17.59
      UTKARSHBNK76273452.54
      Yes Bank31489017.880.56
      Vodafone Idea2940127.980.23
      Vodafone Idea2278287.980.18
      IRFC20139035.830.72
      Man Infra214872114.952.47
      Vodafone Idea23998880.19
      Suzlon Energy40828020.590.84
      Suzlon Energy51038220.591.05
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 24, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | ICICI Bank Q1 profit grows 40% YoY to Rs 9,648 crore with loan growth at 18%

      ICICI Bank has reported a 39.7% on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 9,648 crore for quarter ended June FY24 despite elevated provisions & contingencies.

      Net interest income increased by 38% on-year to Rs 18,227 crore with net interest margin expansion of 77 bps on-year at 4.78%, while loan growth was 18.1% and deposits grew by 17.9% YoY. Asset quality was stable with gross NPA falling 5 bps sequentially to 2.76% and net NPA flat at 0.48% for the quarter.

    • July 24, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Reliance Industries Q1 profit falls 6% to Rs 18,258 crore, Jio Platforms records 12.5% YoY growth in net income

      Reliance Industries reported consolidated net profit at Rs 18,258 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, down 5.9% from a year ago as muted performance in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) partly offset the strong growth in consumer-facing businesses.

      Higher finance cost and depreciation also weighed on the company’s bottomline. Total revenue in Q1 declined to Rs 2.31 lakh crore from Rs 2.42 lakh crore a year ago as oil-to-chemicals segment sales declined tracking the weakness in crude prices.

      Jio Platforms’ profit during the quarter at Rs 5,098 crore increased 12.5% on-year, with average revenue per user rising 2.8% YoY to Rs 180.5 per user per month, while Reliance Retail recorded a 18.8% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 2,448 crore led by growth in grocery, consumer electronics (excluding devices) and fashion & lifestyle.

    • July 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit up 67% at Rs 3,452 crore, net interest income grows 33%

      Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported standalone profit at Rs 3,452.3 crore for quarter ended June FY24, growing 66.7% over a year-ago period despite rise in provisions & contingencies, while operating profit surged 78% YoY to Rs 4,950 crore. Net interest income grew by 32.7% on-year to Rs 6,233.7 crore, with net interest margin at 5.57%, while advances increased by 19%. Asset quality was largely stable with gross NPA falling 1 basis point sequentially to 1.77%, and net NPA rising 3 bps to 0.40%.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      SENSEX Market Map
    • July 24, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened on a flat note on July 24.

      The Sensex was down 101.35 points or 0.15% at 66,582.91, and the Nifty was down 28.50 points or 0.14% at 19,716.50. About 1702 shares advanced, 701 shares declined, and 157 shares unchanged.

      Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, HUL, Titan Company were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were L&T, HDFC Life, ITC, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank.

    • July 24, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
    • July 24, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      After last Friday's rout, markets may feel the pinch and extend fall in early trades Monday amid weakness in the Gift Nifty index. With US Nasdaq retreating further on Friday, technology stocks in the domestic market could mirror the trend, especially after the disappointing revenue guidance from Infosys last week. The RIL counter would be in focus today after the company's GDRs plunged 6% in London trading post its Q1 results on Friday.

      Markets may witness sharp intraday sideways movement in next few sessions ahead of the US FOMC meeting outcome on Wednesday, as investors would be closely watching US Fed's forward looking statement on interest rate movement for the rest of the year. On the technical front, hurdles for Nifty are now at 20000 mark on closing basis, while support is placed at 19561.

    • July 24, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 82.01 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 81.95.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 24, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      The Sensex was down 374.20 points or 0.56% at 66,310.06, and the Nifty was up 37.70 points or 0.19% at 19,782.70.

    • July 24, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market