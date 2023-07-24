Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank down

July 24, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Yes Bank has recorded profit at Rs 343 crore for quarter ended June FY24 despite doubled the provisions and contingencies YoY, with operating profit growing 38.8% YoY to Rs 818 crore.

Net interest income grew by 8.1% on-year to Rs 2,000 crore, with net interest margin rising 10 bps YoY to 2.5% for the quarter, while advances increased 7.4% on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore and deposits rose 13.5% YoY to Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

On the asset quality front, gross NPA fell 20 bps QoQ to 2% and net NPA jumped 20 bps QoQ to 1% for the quarter, while slippages for the quarter at Rs 1,430 crore against Rs 1,196 crore in previous quarter.