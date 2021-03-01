Sterlite Tech wins $100 million order in Middle East, Africa to set up 5G wireless service infrastructure

Sterlite Technologies. (PC-PTI)

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on March 1 announced that it has won orders worth $100 million in the Middle East and Africa, which would entail the telecom equipment manufacturer setting up network and infrastructure for 5G wireless service.

STL's orderbook now stands at a record of Rs 11,300 crore with the new deals. This would exhibit the company’s unwavering focus on building future-ready digital networks in the region, STL said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"Since mid-2020, tier-1 MEA (the Middle East and Africa) telcos are investing heavily in building digital networks. STL has been expanding its presence in the region with its fully 5G-ready opticonn and software solutions," the firm said.

The telecom equipment manufacturer stated that its unique end-to-end solution enables customers to build 5G hyperscale networks at a fast pace with lower long-term Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). These multi-year, multi-million dollar deals range from optical connectivity solutions to network solutions, it said.

STL mentioned that it has bagged a large scale deal with leading telco in the UAE to advance its 5G, 4G and FTTx network infrastructure through STL’s Opticonn Solutions, which also includes onshore logistics and warehousing. Apart from this, STL also formed multi-million dollar digital transformation partnership with the leading telecommunication group in North Africa.

The telecom major will deploy STL’s digital billing solutions to 7 million subscribers across the region.

“STL is building solutions to empower its customers in the MEA region for optical connectivity and network software, enabling FTTH and 5G deployments. We are proud to be a part of the progress of the Middle East and Africa. With our deep technology expertise and growing talent base, we will continue to deliver on the full potential of digital networks, providing enhanced experiences to consumers and businesses alike," STL Global Sales Head Sandeep Girotra said.

STL as a telecom equipment manufacturer provides integrated 5G-ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment, connectivity to compute through core capabilities in optical interconnect, virtualised access solutions, network software and system integration.