MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sterlite Technologies with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies


Sterlite Tech’s (STL) performance in Q3FY21 was a mixed bag as topline beat (with growth returning after 4 quarters of decline) was offset by lower than expected margins. Revenues came in at Rs 1314 crore, up 9.3% YoY. Product and services were in the ratio of 55:45. EBITDA came in at Rs 230 crore, down 4.7% YoY, owing to revenue mix. Reported EBITDA margins came in at 17.5%, down 257 bps YoY. PAT came in line at Rs 86.6, up 64.6% YoY, as Q3FY20 had one-off tax settlement. On adjusted basis, PAT was down 4% YoY.


Outlook


We upgrade to HOLD (vs. REDUCE earlier), valuing it at revised target price of Rs 200/share, largely on the back of reversal of revenue decline cycle.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sterlite Technologies
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.