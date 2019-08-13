App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Steinhoff looks to sell off assets after $7 billion accounting fraud

The company has been making losses of up to $4 billion a year since it initially flagged holes in its accounts in December 2017.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff said on August 13 its only hope for survival is to sell off assets to become a retail-focused investment holding firm, as it fights to contain the fallout of a $7 billion accounting fraud.

The company has been making losses of up to $4 billion a year since it initially flagged holes in its accounts in December 2017.

In its first presentation to investors since then, the retailer's chief executive Louis du Preez said its "only way to survive" was to slim down into a pure investment holding company focused on retail.

Close

To achieve that Steinhoff is looking to sell off its non-retail assets and cut jobs at its French retail chain Conforma, its management said during the presentation.

related news

The accounting scandal at Steinhoff shocked investors that had backed its transformation from a small South African furniture outfit into a discount furniture retailer straddling four continents.

Executives said its fallout means the company, which owns Mattress Firm Inc in the United States and Fantastic chains in Australia, and is also listed in Frankfurt, will be fighting to return to profitability for years to come even with strong turnover.

CEO du Preez also said Steinhoff's debt - totalling over 9 billion euros ($10.09 billion) - was too high and needed to be urgently addressed.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Business #Steinhoff #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.