PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

State Bank of India expects RBI to hold interest rate

India's retail inflation remained above 7% in October for a second straight month, with vegetable prices at elevated levels. At current levels, inflation is well above the RBI's medium term target of 4%.

Reuters
Representational Image
Representational Image

State Bank of India expects the country's central bank to hold interest rates as inflation remains elevated, the chairman of India's largest lender Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

"The stance will continue to remain accommodative but they may not be in a position to cut interest rate in immediate future," Khara told a summit organised by the Hindustan Times.

Bank Strike News Highlights: Banking services partially impacted at some PSBs 

Close

Khara's comment comes only days before the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's central bank, is due to meet between Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.

India's retail inflation remained above 7% in October for a second straight month, with vegetable prices at elevated levels. At current levels, inflation is well above the RBI's medium term target of 4%.

Inflation remained high due to supply chain constraints which can be eased once India begins to unlock further, after when the RBI may be in a position to cut rates, Khara said.

Since March, the RBI has cut its repo rate by 115 basis points to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #Business #Dinesh Kumar Khara #RBI #repo rate #SBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.