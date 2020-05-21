App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato too begins home delivery of alcohol

Like Swiggy, Zomato, too, has chosen Jharkhand to begin the service from.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online food ordering platform Zomato, too, has launched home delivery of alcohol like rival Swiggy.

To begin with, the service will be available in Jharkhand and the company was in talks with multiple other states, Zomato said on May 21.

"With due permissions and licences in place, we are starting home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand," the Gurugram-based company has said. "We will go live in Ranchi later today and seven other cities in Jharkhand over the next couple of days."

Earlier in the day, Swiggy, too, chose Ranchi, the capital of the eastern state, to go live.

Like its immediate competition, the Bengaluru-based company is also talking to other states for liquor delivery.

With their core business hit badly by the lockdown, the two companies have already diversified into grocery deliveries.

Customers will have to submit a government-approved proof of age to be able to place an order for liquor.

Sale of alcohol was banned along with several other purchases when the lockdown was announced on March 24.

The government lifted the ban in May, which led to serpentine queues outside shops, creating fears of the virus spread.

Several states, desperate to boost their revenues, then suggested home delivery as an option.

First Published on May 21, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #alcohol #India #lockdown #Swiggy #Zomato

